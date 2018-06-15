Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) to Post $2.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. Costco Wholesale posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.52.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 11,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $2,206,152.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,344,625.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $2,213,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 709,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 227,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,939,000 after buying an additional 34,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale traded up $1.19, reaching $203.76, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,050,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $204.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

