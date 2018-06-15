Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (KFY) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $447.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Angel R. Martinez acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.30 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at $253,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,340,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $29,031,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,457,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,717,000 after purchasing an additional 553,410 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $17,988,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 307,086 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.68. 175,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.