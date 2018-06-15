Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kroger Co (KR) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.67. Kroger reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 1.55%. Kroger’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger traded up $0.37, hitting $25.35, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 328,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,493,787. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $31.45.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

