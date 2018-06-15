Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Maxwell Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Maxwell Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxwell Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maxwell Technologies.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Maxwell Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MXWL shares. UBS upgraded shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxwell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ:MXWL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $197.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.31. Maxwell Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.61.

In related news, CEO Franz Fink sold 4,502 shares of Maxwell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $26,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxwell Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Maxwell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxwell Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Maxwell Technologies by 511.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxwell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Maxwell Technologies

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

