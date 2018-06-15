Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.74 Million

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report sales of $217.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $221.92 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $184.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $869.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $858.20 million to $882.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $879.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $862.44 million to $895.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.21 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 27.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,361,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,208,000 after acquiring an additional 719,193 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 30.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,255,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 525,933 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,625,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,530,000 after acquiring an additional 374,795 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 536.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 406,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 342,759 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1,173.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 321,465 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties opened at $30.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply