Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report sales of $217.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $221.92 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $184.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $869.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $858.20 million to $882.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $879.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $862.44 million to $895.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.21 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 27.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,361,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,208,000 after acquiring an additional 719,193 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 30.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,255,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 525,933 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,625,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,530,000 after acquiring an additional 374,795 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 536.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 406,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 342,759 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1,173.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 321,465 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties opened at $30.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

