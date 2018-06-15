Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NewLink Genetics Corp (NLNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Million

Brokerages expect NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) to announce sales of $5.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewLink Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. NewLink Genetics reported sales of $10.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will report full year sales of $19.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $24.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $67.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NewLink Genetics.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 193.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. The business had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NewLink Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of NewLink Genetics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on shares of NewLink Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NewLink Genetics opened at $5.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. NewLink Genetics has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $193.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $2,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 6,778.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 486,194 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

