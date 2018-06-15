Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peak Resorts Inc (SKIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) to report $52.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Peak Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.60 million. Peak Resorts posted sales of $51.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Peak Resorts will report full-year sales of $128.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $129.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $132.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $133.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Peak Resorts.

Get Peak Resorts alerts:

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Peak Resorts had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.65 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Peak Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peak Resorts by 93.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Peak Resorts by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Peak Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Peak Resorts by 150.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 96,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peak Resorts by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 241,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peak Resorts remained flat at $$5.05 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 9,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,018. Peak Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 million, a P/E ratio of 168.33 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Peak Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 933.33%.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peak Resorts (SKIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.