Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PGT Industries, Inc. (PGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PGT Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. PGT Industries posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Industries will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PGT Industries.

PGT Industries (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PGT Industries had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. PGT Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PGT Industries in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Gabelli lowered shares of PGT Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Jackson sold 85,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $1,597,756.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Joseph Mchugh sold 83,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $1,703,788.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,964 shares of company stock worth $3,932,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PGT Industries by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 348,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 103,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PGTI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,439. PGT Industries has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About PGT Industries

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

