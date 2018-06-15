Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce $39.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.50 million and the highest is $40.32 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $32.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $159.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $164.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $181.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $192.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Preferred Bank traded down $0.65, reaching $63.70, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 53,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,199. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 653.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.