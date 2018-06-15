Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (RF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to report $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $5.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $192,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barbara Godin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,036 shares of company stock worth $9,531,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 633,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,154,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial traded down $0.18, reaching $18.24, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 12,688,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,226,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

