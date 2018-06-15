Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sailpoint Technologies.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

In related news, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 23,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $501,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $112,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,205 shares of company stock worth $2,451,152 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $22,033,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,761,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,294,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.09. 2,077,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,434. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 652.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.