Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. Schneider National posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. 958,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 30.37. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,532,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,209,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,584,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,338,000 after purchasing an additional 725,025 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,522,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

