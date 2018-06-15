Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Twitter reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.56 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Twitter from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Twitter to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Twitter to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twitter from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Vetr cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.06 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. 14,357,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,993,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.33, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23. Twitter has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $36.80.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $112,889.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 546,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $19,237,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,147,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,643,790.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,054,058 shares of company stock valued at $96,155,001 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 394.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.