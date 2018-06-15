Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workday Inc (WDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Seven analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Workday reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

WDAY stock opened at $123.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.14 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $195,806.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $914,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,015 shares of company stock valued at $80,153,016. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,090,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,772,000 after buying an additional 39,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,682,000 after purchasing an additional 220,640 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,296,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,807,000 after purchasing an additional 236,811 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,129,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,911,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 885,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

