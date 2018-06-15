Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report $25.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet Inc Class A’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.18 billion and the highest is $26.12 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A posted sales of $20.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will report full year sales of $108.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.48 billion to $110.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $128.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $125.78 billion to $131.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet Inc Class A.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.21 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Aegis increased their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,132.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,630. The firm has a market cap of $797.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $915.31 and a 52 week high of $1,198.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

