Zacks: Analysts Expect Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

