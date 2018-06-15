Zacks: Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $303.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.57 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.

Cirrus Logic traded up $0.51, hitting $39.36, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 40,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,408. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.29. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

