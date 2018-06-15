Zacks: Analysts Expect Cray Inc. (CRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.00 Million

Brokerages expect Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to announce sales of $110.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cray’s earnings. Cray posted sales of $87.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cray will report full year sales of $448.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $450.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $553.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $586.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cray.

Get Cray alerts:

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Cray had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Cray’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Craig Hallum set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cray has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Cray news, Director Stephen C. Kiely sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $117,667.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $170,036.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAY. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cray during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cray during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cray by 19.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRAY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,275. Cray has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.54.

About Cray

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cray (CRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.