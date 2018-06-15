Zacks: Analysts Expect Daseke Inc (DSKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to post sales of $347.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $355.72 million. Daseke posted sales of $197.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.18 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Daseke’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

In other news, insider Ronald Scott Wheeler purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $9.83 on Friday. Daseke has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.