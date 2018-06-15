Zacks: Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $937.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce $937.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $934.30 million and the highest is $941.00 million. Flowers Foods reported sales of $926.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Hilliard Lyons started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider David M. Roach sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $221,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,704,000 after purchasing an additional 602,337 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4,675.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,678,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,406 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,054,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,914,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,581 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flowers Foods traded up $0.12, hitting $20.40, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 57,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $22.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.90%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

