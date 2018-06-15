Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.35). Franklin Covey reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Franklin Covey news, EVP Scott Jeffery Miller sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,501.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,549.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 59.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FC traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $28.05. 36,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $387.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.87 and a beta of 1.16. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

