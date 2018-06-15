Zacks: Analysts Expect Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce sales of $3.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the lowest is $3.26 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $13.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 price objective on Henry Schein and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 561.1% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 11,026,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358,345 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 68.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,476,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,408 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,023,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,324 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 300.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,560,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein traded up $0.93, reaching $72.12, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,803. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

