Zacks: Analysts Expect Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keane Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Keane Group reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,000%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Keane Group will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keane Group.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.02 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was up 113.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Keane Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Keane Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keane Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Keane Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keane Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of Keane Group traded down $0.09, hitting $13.57, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,225,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,180. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of -0.52. Keane Group has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In related news, Chairman James Carl Stewart sold 5,200 shares of Keane Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $83,252.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Powell sold 40,583 shares of Keane Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $649,733.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,586 shares of company stock worth $2,533,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keane Group in the first quarter valued at $40,683,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keane Group by 81.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,634,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,853 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keane Group by 1,557.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keane Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 884,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keane Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

