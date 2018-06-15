Zacks: Analysts Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $742.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post $742.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $796.30 million and the lowest is $722.50 million. M.D.C. reported sales of $668.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $607.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

In other M.D.C. news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 204,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $69,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,020. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 20,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. traded down $0.22, reaching $31.59, on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 36,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,317. M.D.C. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

