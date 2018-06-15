Zacks: Analysts Expect Oceaneering International (OII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Oceaneering International posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,676,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,186 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 917.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,548,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oceaneering International opened at $24.52 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.29 and a beta of 1.38.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

