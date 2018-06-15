Zacks: Analysts Expect Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Orthopediatrics traded up $2.11, hitting $28.15, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 73,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,015. Orthopediatrics has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $332.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95.

In other Orthopediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 29,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $528,120.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $199,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock worth $1,269,578. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc �, PediPlates �, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc � Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

