Zacks: Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 653.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

PFBC traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,835. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The company has a market cap of $867.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

