Zacks: Analysts Expect Verso Corp (VRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.02). Verso reported earnings per share of ($1.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.57). Verso had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.16 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRS shares. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Verso and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verso to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verso by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 371,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verso by 138.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,667,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after purchasing an additional 968,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Verso by 63.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 601,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verso by 146.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 784,039 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Verso by 55.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 172,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. 7,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.50 million, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Verso has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

