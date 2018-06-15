Zacks: Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post sales of $328.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $333.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.50 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $294.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $310.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

Wintrust Financial opened at $96.54 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In other news, EVP Richard B. Murphy sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $163,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.59 per share, with a total value of $29,894.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,023.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.