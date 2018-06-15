Zacks: Analysts Expect Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (ZOES) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zoe’s Kitchen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoe’s Kitchen will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zoe’s Kitchen.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZOES shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of Zoe’s Kitchen traded up $0.05, hitting $8.90, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 485,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Zoe’s Kitchen has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $172.90 million, a PE ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zoe’s Kitchen during the first quarter worth about $808,000. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoe’s Kitchen by 49.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 215,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Zoe’s Kitchen by 350.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 63,516 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Zoe’s Kitchen by 33.2% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 52,777 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zoe’s Kitchen by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,064,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 86,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Zoe’s Kitchen Company Profile

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

