Zacks: Analysts Set $28.00 Target Price for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF)

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.52 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMMF shares. BidaskClub cut Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Summit Financial Group opened at $27.54 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $343.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 19.70%. equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

In related news, Director Charles Piccirillo purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $25,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,563.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duke A. Mcdaniel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $76,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,705 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

