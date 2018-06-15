Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.12. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.47% and a negative net margin of 161.44%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 219.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals opened at $17.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 3.37.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Soland bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 822.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

