Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BP (BP) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that BP (NYSE:BP) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BP’s earnings. BP reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BP will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BP.

Get BP alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $68.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Vetr downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.43 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.91 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BP by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,017,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $852,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,870 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,386,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,801,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,200 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in BP by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,524,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,419,000 after acquiring an additional 676,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BP by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,303,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,450,000 after acquiring an additional 392,966 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BP traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,439. The firm has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BP has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.60%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP (BP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.