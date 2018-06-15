Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s (CHUY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report sales of $106.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.02 million to $106.89 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $94.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $407.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.89 million to $409.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $450.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $443.43 million to $464.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $93.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $811,440.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,773.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chuy’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 537,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 50,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,799. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.34.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

