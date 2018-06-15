Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Expedia (EXPE) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Expedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.67. Expedia reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $6.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expedia.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The online travel company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Expedia had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 3.15%. Expedia’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Expedia to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expedia from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Expedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Expedia by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Expedia by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Expedia by 10.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Expedia by 8.9% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcus Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia traded down $0.76, hitting $115.23, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 734,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,588. Expedia has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Expedia’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

