Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GasLog Partners (GLOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.48. GasLog Partners reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLOP. B. Riley began coverage on GasLog Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GasLog Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of GLOP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 61,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $986.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This is an increase from GasLog Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 654,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 118,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,272,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,234,000 after buying an additional 52,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

