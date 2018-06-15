Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.60 Million

Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report sales of $26.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.78 million and the lowest is $26.43 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $22.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $108.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.92 million to $109.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $119.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $115.62 million to $122.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $26.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “long” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Sodo purchased 2,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,571 shares of company stock worth $82,437 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial opened at $18.47 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 156 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

