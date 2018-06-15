Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IAC (IAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IAC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.66. IAC reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAC will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IAC.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. IAC had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. IAC’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAC to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in IAC by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IAC by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

IAC traded down $1.25, reaching $161.01, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 16,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,037. IAC has a 12-month low of $98.91 and a 12-month high of $166.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

