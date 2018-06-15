Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intevac (IVAC) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intevac’s earnings. Intevac reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intevac will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intevac.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Intevac had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on IVAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Intevac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, major shareholder April Fund Ltd. 21 purchased 28,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $172,116.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 506,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 2,509,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 273,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intevac opened at $4.85 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Intevac has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $105.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.90.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

