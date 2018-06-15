Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intrexon (XON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Intrexon (NYSE:XON) to post $53.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intrexon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.58 million. Intrexon reported sales of $54.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrexon will report full year sales of $197.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.42 million to $214.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $246.49 million per share, with estimates ranging from $244.08 million to $248.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intrexon.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 57.66%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

XON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Intrexon in a report on Monday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intrexon from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Intrexon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

XON stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.16. Intrexon has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,526,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,592 shares during the period. Third Security LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 57,928,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,248,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 659,632 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 1,777.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 587,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 555,779 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intrexon in the 1st quarter valued at $6,132,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

