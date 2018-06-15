Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (JASO) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:JASO) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for JA Solar’s earnings. JA Solar reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JA Solar will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow JA Solar.

JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The solar energy provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. JA Solar had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $871.79 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on JASO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of JA Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of JA Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of JA Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JA Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JA Solar by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of JA Solar by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,563 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of JA Solar by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,065 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of JA Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JA Solar opened at $7.04 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. JA Solar has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $330.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About JA Solar

JA Solar Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies worldwide. Its principal products include monocrystalline and multi-crystalline solar modules and cells. The company also provides monocrystalline and multi-crystalline silicon wafers; solar product processing services; and solar power plant project development and electricity generation services, as well as produces original equipment for manufacturers or customers under their brand names.

