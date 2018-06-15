Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kforce (KFRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post $357.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.90 million and the highest is $358.52 million. Kforce reported sales of $340.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. Kforce had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

KFRC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Kforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $290,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $248,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,387 shares of company stock worth $3,288,615 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kforce by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

KFRC traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $33.95. 5,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,665. The firm has a market cap of $864.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.55. Kforce has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

