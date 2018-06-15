Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Newfield Exploration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.90. Newfield Exploration reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newfield Exploration will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newfield Exploration.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.56 million. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Newfield Exploration’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KLR Group upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

In other Newfield Exploration news, Director Roger B. Plank bought 2,000 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 113.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after purchasing an additional 879,938 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 784.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 784,383 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 1,158.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 790,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 727,300 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,002,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 679,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the first quarter worth $15,839,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFX traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,742,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,555. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Newfield Exploration has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

