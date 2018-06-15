Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A opened at $36.17 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A news, CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 62,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $2,187,709.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 217,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,589.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Marino purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $345,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,609.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 87,757 shares of company stock worth $3,056,159. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 142,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,380,000.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

