Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.58. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $49,025.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $92,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,228.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 197,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 29.6% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 116,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,239,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,266,000 after acquiring an additional 688,466 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers traded up $0.12, hitting $22.43, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,484,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

