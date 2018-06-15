Zacks: Brokerages Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.16 Million

Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce $113.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.95 million and the lowest is $109.20 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $125.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $294.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.70 million to $299.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $319.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $339.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $347,928.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,826,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,161,000 after acquiring an additional 298,784 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after buying an additional 107,172 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 33.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 519,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,644,000 after buying an additional 129,600 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 64.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 418,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after buying an additional 164,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 880.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 396,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,029,000 after buying an additional 355,905 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.03. 12,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,109. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator.

