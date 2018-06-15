Zacks: Brokerages Expect ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will post sales of $6.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArQule will report full-year sales of $16.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $16.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARQL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of ARQL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,362. The company has a market capitalization of $526.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. ArQule has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

In other ArQule news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,035,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $5,179,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paolo Pucci acquired 15,000 shares of ArQule stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,474.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,257 shares of company stock valued at $171,425 and sold 5,567,893 shares valued at $18,768,436. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ArQule during the first quarter worth $100,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArQule during the first quarter worth $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ArQule during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ArQule by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 99,964 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ArQule by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

