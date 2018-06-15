Zacks: Brokerages Expect Box Inc (BOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to post sales of $146.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.10 million. BOX reported sales of $122.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $606.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.48 million to $607.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $735.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $717.00 million to $746.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.65 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 466.74% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vetr upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.97 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BOX from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $388,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Mcgoff sold 150,022 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $3,947,078.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,022 shares of company stock worth $21,636,529 over the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

BOX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.72. 153,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,100. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.