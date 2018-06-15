Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capstone Turbine Co. (CPST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Capstone Turbine reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.15.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 30,000 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,068.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,655 shares of company stock worth $68,243. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPST. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Capstone Turbine by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 111,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capstone Turbine by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Capstone Turbine by 116.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 83,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 932,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.19. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

