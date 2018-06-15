Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce sales of $12.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.74 billion and the highest is $12.84 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $12.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $49.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.09 billion to $49.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $50.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $50.26 billion to $51.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Argus lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 297,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 126,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 76,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 398,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems traded down $0.14, hitting $42.71, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 13,898,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,492,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.